John Cena Announces Korean Streaming Platform For Recent Project

John Cena and the "Peacemaker" cast are coming to Korea. Cena took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that "Peacemaker" will debut on September 1 on the Wavves streaming platform.

Wavves is the main Korean platform for WarnerMedia content, with the official Twitter account hyping up the recent HBO series "House of the Dragon." However, the platform suffered a 14 percent loss in users from January to June. Wavves was founded in 2019 as a joint venture of SK Telecom and the Korean broadcast networks KBS, MBC, and SBS.

"Peacemaker," originally produced for HBOMax has been a hit since its debut in January. A follow-up to the 2021 film "The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker" follows Cena's titular character as he navigates life in America with his racist father and adorable eagle named "Eagly." The series was renewed for a second season shortly after it premiered and is set to begin filming in 2023.

Cena is no stranger to Asian media markets. The former WWE Champion lived in Yinchuan, China while filming the movie "Project X" with Jackie Chan in 2018.

Cena's successes in Hollywood haven't completely ended his in-ring career. Earlier this month, he said he hasn't "yet hit the point where [he is] fully retired." His last appearance for WWE was a non-televised match at New York's Madison Square Garden last September. Cena isn't the only WWE superstar that's part of the DC Universe. Former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will portray DC antihero Black Adam in the upcoming film of the same name.