Tony Khan Comments On Recent Mandatory AEW Talent Meeting

Before last week's episode of AEW "Dynamite," a mandatory talent meeting was scheduled by AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan. According to reports, the primary purpose was to address some internal company issues and rally the AEW roster to keep performing at their highest standard. Specifically, structural changes about who talent can speak to about issues and ideas they may have, as well as WWE reportedly tampering with contracted AEW talent were all significant discussion points.

"There were dozens of points that came up. I think it was just a lot of housekeeping, honestly, and we hadn't sat down together," Khan told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about the meeting during the AEW All Out media call. "We used to do this on a pretty regular basis at Daily's Place ... A variety of things have come up, and it's stuff that I think is good to stay behind closed doors. Some of it did stay behind closed doors, amazingly, and a lot of it did come out, and some of the things I saw reported from the meeting were pretty accurate; some of the things were wildly inaccurate."

Though he didn't directly confirm that the conversation pivoted toward WWE contacting already-signed talent, Khan hinted that the ordeal was addressed during the meeting. "There were some issues our talent came to us about and said, 'I probably think you should know about this.' And based on the talent telling us that and giving us their feedback and telling us stuff that happened with them, to them, both in the company and things outside the company – from other companies even – and based off what the talent was saying to us, we thought it was good to have a meeting with everybody."