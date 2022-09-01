Jimmy Smith Breaks Down Recent 'Hot Mic' WWE Raw Moment

The heated interview between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Riddle on this past Monday's "Raw" has the wrestling world talking. While the two were originally set to come face-to-face with one another in the ring, it was changed to keep them in separate locations after the pair got into an altercation in the arena parking lot earlier that day. After the interview concluded and the show went to a commercial break, Rollins, realizing his mic was still on, took a shot at Riddle about his ex-wife and children. Riddle became enraged, dropped several f-bombs, and stormed off in search of Rollins.

"It was kind of an homage to, of course as we all know, Jon Jones [and] Daniel Cormier," "Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith explained on the "MMA on SiriusXM" podcast. "What they do is you go out to all of these television stations and studios and shows and 'Good Morning Boston' or whatever. So, you're sitting there in this studio and as you're sitting there, they go, 'Okay, you're going to be on in Boston in six seconds.' 5, 4, 3, 2, and BOOM! You hear this host and they say hi and you do an interview and then you say goodbye. A few seconds later, you go to another show."