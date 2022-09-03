Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt

Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions.

In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup wrestling company" for Rotunda to join. A source told Fightful that it was a serious offer. It was heavily implied to Fightful that the company that gave the offer to Rotunda was Freddie Prinze Jr's future wrestling company.

The "She's All That" actor noted months ago on his podcast, "Wrestling with Freddie," that he is in the process of creating his own wrestling promotion and that he has money for a "three-year plan." Prinze worked with WWE as a writer from 2008 until 2009.

It was also mentioned in Fightful's report that AEW had "at least some interest" in Rotunda at some point, but it's unclear if talks between AEW and Rotunda ever actually happened. As reported in April, Rotunda had a high asking price to join AEW or return to WWE. After his WWE release, it was reported early on that while Impact Wrestling was interested in Rotunda, he wasn't interested in being part of the company.

Rotunda first signed with WWE in 2009, and during his time with the company, he was a one-time WWE Champion and a two-time WWE Universal Champion. Rotunda was last in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton.