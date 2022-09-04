Tony Khan On If He'll Ever Sell AEW

It is no secret that many have compared All Elite Wrestling to World Championship Wrestling since the Tony Khan-led company debuted on TNT in 2019. Recently, questions of whether or not AEW is sustainable in its current form have arisen, with talks about Warner Bros. Discovery and their relationship with the wrestling company being a point of interest regarding speculation. However, regardless of how things turn out on that front, Khan plans on continuing to run AEW "forever" if he can, according to his interview on "Wrestling Observer Radio".

"I'm never gonna put myself in a position where we have to sell this business as long as I'm alive," Khan said confidently.

Khan also commented on his belief that comparisons between AEW and WCW are often incongruent. "It's not even an apples-to-apples comparison with Eric Bischoff's WCW," the AEW President explained. "He had a lot of things working against him [like] being owned by another company and not being able to make his decisions for the livelihood of the promotion."

Khan prefers to compare his vision for AEW's future to Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP), a company known for being a family-owned organization. "At the end of the day, my goal, I would compare this more like Jim Crockett Promotions," Khan admitted, later elaborating by saying AEW "is a family business."

While Khan praised JCP's business style, he remains wary of things that eventually forced the Crockett family to sell the company to Ted Turner in 1988. "I don't want to end up like Crockett Promotions and end up in somebody else's hands," Khan said. "This is a family business. Theirs was around for a long time, but some mismanagement ... and you see what can happen."