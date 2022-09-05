Road Dogg Broke Down Crying Filming Upcoming WWE A&E Special

A&E has been showcasing different WWE wrestlers in documentaries in a show called "Biographies: WWE Legends." Some of the most recent episodes were dedicated to WWE Hall of Fame group D-Generation X, Edge, and Rey Mysterio. Road Dogg, who is a member of the legendary D-Generation X faction, commented on a future A&E Special and his reaction to it.

"I shot the A&E documentary that's going to be coming out on Chyna," Dogg said on "Oh...You Didn't Know?" "They came to my house and I didn't think I was gonna, I was gonna cry, but it got me, man ... Some of that survivor's guilt comes back, you know what I mean? ... I did every horrible thing she ever did, why me? ... It got me yesterday and the guy said, 'Oh, man, that's gonna be good TV.'"

Chyna wrestled for WWE from 1998 until 2001 and during that time, she became the first and, to this day, the only woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship in the history of the company. Not only did she hold the Intercontinental Championship, but she did it on three occasions while also winning the WWE Women's Championship once. Following her WWE career, Chyna struggled with drugs and alcohol and on April 20, 2016, she died following an accidental drug overdose.

Though she is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the D-Generation X faction, which was inducted in 2019, "The Ninth Wonder of the World" has not gone in alone. Former WWE Champion Mick Foley has gone on record stating that he would like to see Chyna inducted into the WWE HOF as an individual.

