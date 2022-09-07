Mick Foley Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns' 2-Year WWE Universal Title Reign

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant World Champions of the modern era, and he is currently celebrating two years as Universal Champion after his defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE's Clash At The Castle. During a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," Mick Foley made it clear that he thinks the lengthy run "shows a lot of confidence in Roman."

Reigns was able to add the WWE Championship at WWE WrestleMania 38, unifying them, and since that point speculation has been on whether or not he will drop it, and when that moment could take place. He has defended the titles against a wide range of talents during this run, and there has been plenty of speculation throughout this time that it is all building to a match against The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39.

It is currently unknown whether or not the match will happen to determine who is truly the 'Head of the Table,' but both men have alluded to the speculation at times, making it clear they are aware the WWE Universe wants to see the encounter take place.

"I like the run, just personally, if there's a chance we see Rock and Roman at WrestleMania for the title, the title's gotta stay in The Bloodline," Foley said. "And now that we have Sami Zayn, oh man, this guy is the gift that just keeps on giving, right?"

