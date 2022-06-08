It has barely been two months since both nights of WWE WrestleMania 38 occurred, which means WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles, let alone the odds for any potential matches on the show, shouldn’t be something to even consider. But one can bet on anything these days, including the results for a match that may or may not be in the cards.

Earlier today, BetOnline posted odds for one potential match on the WrestleMania 39 card: Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. As one may expect should the match take place, the current WWE Undisputed Champion and Tribal Chief is a slight favorite to defeat his cousin, as you can see below.

Wrestlemania 39

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

The Rock +135 (27/20)

Roman Reigns -175 (4/7)

A match between Reigns and The Rock has long been seen as the holy grail by both WWE and its fans, having been rumored for years. Reigns has been vocal about facing the “Black Adam” star, and has stated he will be wrestling Rock should his cousin ever return to WWE. In an interview last month, Reigns’ advocate Paul Heyman preferred not to imagine the match happening until Rock signed a contract.

The biggest tease Rock has given to a potential match with his “Hobbs & Shaw” co-star was during an episode of “Young Rock.” In the episode, an interaction between a young Rock and an even younger Reign featured Reigns challenging Rock to wrestle him. This led to young Rock declaring the two could only wrestle on the biggest possible stage, WrestleMania.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Rock-Reigns was the tentative plan for WrestleMania 39, and that Rock wanted to do the match. It has also been reported by Bryan Alvarez that Rock has zero movie obligations during Q1 of 2023, opening the door for the match to take place.

