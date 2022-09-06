Eric Bischoff Addresses Whether CM Punk's AEW All Out Scrum Comments Are A Work

Eric Bischoff is hoping that what the wrestling world saw transpire at the All Out media scrum is all just good storytelling. On an AdFreeShows.com special edition of "83 Weeks," Bischoff broke down the CM Punk portion of the now infamous press conference that took place Sunday in Chicago. Punk, AEW's newly crowned World Champion, was the first guest of the scrum and the first person to be handed the microphone was Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

Hausman has a history with Scott Colton, better known as Colt Cabana, as the two were both in the Chicago improv scene together. Punk and Colton are former friends, but all that dissipated amid legal issues between the two following Punk's statements on Colton's podcast back in 2014, which Punk later addressed during the scrum. Punk was aware of Colton's previous ties with Hausman, but before asking a question, Punk inquired to Hausman about his current status with Colton, with whom Hausman stated he has no relationship with as the two haven't seen eye to eye in years, leaving Punk to joke that Hausman "blew his spot."

"Right off the bat, does anybody think that it's maybe a little interesting that Punk starts off this presser by questioning Nick?" Bischoff begins to propose. "In order to establish a relationship that he knew existed between Nick and Colt Cabana? Don't you find that a little either obsessive if it's real or obvious it's a work?" After hearing that Hausman was first given the microphone to speak, Bischoff said, "That even makes it more interesting, doesn't it?"