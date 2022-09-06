Willow Nightingale Names AEW Star Who Is An Advocate For Her

Willow Nightingale has been on the professional wrestling scene for over seven years and has found herself wrestling for major promotions such as MLW, Ring of Honor, and AEW. Although Nightingale is not on the official AEW roster, she has competed in 18 matches across the promotion's programming, and during a sign-it-live with K & S Wrestle Fest, Nightingale named one AEW wrestler who she believes stands up for her.

"Eddie Kingston, he's, yeah, he's an advocate of mine," Nightingale said. "He's a good guy. Good guy, that Edward, although he doesn't like it when I call him Edward."

Kingston has been with AEW since 2020, making his debut with the company by accepting Cody Rhodes' TNT Open Challenge on the July 22nd, 2020 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Kingston would ultimately lose the match, but he's since gone on to main event an AEW PPV, win the second-ever Blood & Guts match, and defeat Chris Jericho in a singles match on AEW PPV, something that only three other men have done.

Nightingale had her biggest match in AEW on the June 17th, 2022, edition of "AEW Rampage," when she took on Jade Cargill in an attempt to win the TBS Championship and end the undefeated streak of Cargill. Her most recent match in AEW came in August, when she defeated Robyn Renegade on "AEW Dark," a match that was taped one month prior to it airing in Orlando, Florida inside Universal Studios.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K & S WrestleFest" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. or the transcription.