The TBS Championship will be on the line during tonight’s episode of AEW “Rampage”.

Jade Cargill will defend the title against Willow Nightingale, who answered an open challenge by Cargill during Wednesday night’s episode of “Dynamite”. Cargill brings her undefeated singles record of 33-0 into tonight’s match. This will be Nightingale’s fourteenth match in AEW. Her last singles match on television was on the April 6 episode of “Rampage”, when she lost an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifying match to Red Velvet.

Tonight’s episode will also feature a singles match between Jon Moxley and Dante Martin. Moxley is riding a 15-match winning streak in AEW singles action that dates back to July of last year. He is set to face New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 26.

Darby Allin is set for a one-on-one match against Bobby Fish on tonight’s episode. Allin was defeated by Fish’s longtime tag team partner Kyle O’Reilly last month at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Allin has vowed to get revenge against the Undisputed Elite for their attack on Sting last month on “Dynamite”.

AEW is also promoting that we’ll hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Suspicions surround Strickland after he surprisingly eliminated Lee from the Casino Battle Royale on “Dynamite” two weeks ago. On Twitter, Strickland later referred to Lee as “dead weight”.

“Time was requested,” Lee wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “I shall give it. We’ll see where things stand.”

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley

Bobby Fish vs. Darby Allin

Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Max Caster vs. Bear Country & Leon Ruff

We hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

