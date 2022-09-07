AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: All Out Fallout

The fallout from Sunday night's All Out pay-per-view will be felt tonight on "AEW Dynamite" at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY. Although CM Punk won back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the main event of the aforementioned pay-per-view, it's the events that took place after the bout in the post-show media scrum that have been dominating the headlines this week. During the press conference, Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana, furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page, and called AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) irresponsible, with the comments against Omega and The Bucks reportedly causing a skirmish in the locker room involving Punk and his friend Ace Steel. As of this writing, the fates of Punk and Steel remain unknown, but Omega, the Bucks, and several other AEW talent have reportedly been suspended.

While behind-the-scenes drama remains the hot topic, another man who has had reported disagreements backstage recently, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, made a shocking return at All Out. MJF appeared following the AEW World Championship match, revealing himself to be the masked "joker" who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night with the help of Stokely Hathaway. Tonight, we'll hear from the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner for the first time since he went on his own tirade against AEW and Tony Khan during the June 1 episode of "Dynamite."

In regard to in-ring action, the Ring of Honor Pure Championship will be defended by Wheeler Yuta against Daniel Garcia, and Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fénix, and Penta El Zero Miedo) will face the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy in a trios match.