Booker T Addresses Whether AEW Should Fire CM Punk

As the next episode of "AEW Dynamite" draws closer and closer, the wrestling world is still trying to make sense of what occurred after AEW All Out, when a CM Punk media scrum tirade led to a reportedly wild backstage brawl. And now, with reports that several players may be suspended and/or fired, the question becomes: What comes next? Can this situation be salvaged? Will Punk, the AEW World Champion, be able to stay in the company?

To the surprise of no one, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has some thoughts on the situation. In the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, the five-time WCW Champion revealed what he would do with Punk if he was in AEW CEO Tony Khan's shoes.

"I don't think you fire him, I think you figure out how to make this thing work," Booker T said. "We figure out how to get back on track. CM Punk is the quarterback. You normally don't fire the quarterback. You fire the coach before you fire the quarterback ... You figure out how to get everybody on the same page so we can start scoring some touchdowns, man, so we can get to the Super Bowl. That's what this thing is about."

As of now, there has been no official word on what the future holds for CM Punk in AEW, though a recent report suggests he will either be suspended or fired, along with trainer and long-time friend Ace Steel. The report also noted that a decision is expected to be made on the matter by the end of the day today.

