The Latest On Whether AEW Will Fire Ace Steel

Ace Steel has been in the news more this week than the last few years, and a lot of that is thanks to a physical altercation backstage following AEW's All Out PPV and the media scrums. This altercation, which reportedly saw a chair thrown at Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega being bit, has led to reported suspensions of Omega, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. Steel had a hand in training CM Punk to become a professional wrestler and has been working in AEW since around Revolution 2022, following his release from WWE in early January.

Steven Muehlhausen tweeted on September 7th what he knows thus far about the situation and if he believes that Steel will be let go from AEW: "Sources: Keep getting asked about CM Punk. Here's what I know: Tony Khan met w/Punk in Chicago on Tuesday. The talk 'was constructive'. What that means who knows but Steel being suspended is being seen as a sign he won't be fired. He still could be. Lot of moving parts still."

Omega and the Young Bucks had just won the inaugural AEW World Trios Championships by defeating "Hangman" Adam Page and Alex Reynolds & John Silver of the Dark Order earlier in the night. Like Omega and the Young Bucks, Punk also won championship gold, becoming the second-ever two-time AEW World Champion by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of the PPV. While Punk, the Young Bucks, and Omega were all originally going to appear on the September 7th edition of "AEW: Dynamite," they are all suspended and therefore will not appear. Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho were not originally scheduled for the show, however, will now appear following the events that have transpired.