Keith Lee Announced For First Indie Appearance Since 2018

AEW's Keith Lee is set to compete in his first independent wrestling match since 2018. The lineup for Wrestling REVOLVER's "Tales from the Ring 5" show has been announced, and the card features Lee and Swerve Strickland competing against Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer in a tag team match.

Lee and Strickland are together known as Swerve in Our Glory in AEW, where they currently hold the company's World Tag Team Championship. The duo recently defended their titles against fan favorites The Acclaimed at "All Out," though a rematch is scheduled for the upcoming "Grand Slam" show on September 21.

The Wrestling REVOLVER event will be Lee's first independent show since he was signed to WWE, where he competed on the "NXT" brand and won both the "NXT" Championship and the "NXT" North American Championship before making the move up to the main roster. After being called up, Lee experienced a series of setbacks, including some health problems that kept him out of the ring for an extended period of time before he was eventually released from the company.

In addition to Swerve in Our Glory vs. Swann and Palmer, "Tales from the Ring 5" will include JT Dunn vs. JesSICKa for the Revolver World Title, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Vincent) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed), current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs. 1 Called Manders, and more. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 17 in Cliva, IA.