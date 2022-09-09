Liv Morgan Comments On Fans Booing Her Following Ronda Rousey Feud

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank event after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract she won earlier that night. This was Morgan's first championship victory in professional wrestling, however, following the subsequent premium live event, SummerSlam, fans did not take too kindly to Morgan. At SummerSlam, Morgan successfully retained the 'SmackDown" Women's championship as Rousey's shoulders were on the mat for the three-count. Controversy arose when people realized Morgan had tapped out prior to the ref counting to three, meaning that Rousey technically should have won the match.

The following couple of weeks, Morgan was booed, a reaction she had not been used to getting for quite some time, and the current champ revealed whether or not the reaction surprised her. "No, it didn't surprise me," Morgan said while on with "Gorilla Position." "I kind of weirdly anticipated it. But, in the same time, it kind of made me feel like I had a little bit of an edge because at the end of the day, the referee's decision is final and I'm still "SmackDown" Women's Champion."

Morgan first began receiving boos from the crowd in the "SmackDown" following SummerSlam and was also welcomed back with a chant of "You tapped out" from the Greenville, South Carolina crowd. Morgan has since received mostly cheers again, as she defended the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against real-life friend of Rousey's, Shayna Baszler, at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday, September 3, in Cardiff, Wales. Morgan walked away with the win after she hit Baszler with ObLIVion for the win in what was her third and longest title defense to date.

