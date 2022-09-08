Tony Khan Makes Promise To The Fans Ahead Of AEW Rampage

Sometimes all it takes is one show to turn the ship around. It's unclear whether last night's "AEW Dynanite" was the tonic the promotion needed following the drama that took place after the All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday, but a strong rating and positive reviews for the show certainly can't hurt. If nothing else, it certainly has AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan in a much better mood, especially heading into Friday night's episode of "Rampage."

Quote tweeting himself after praising "Dynamite's" performance in the ratings this week, Khan offered these words for the show, its success, and Friday's "Rampage."

"Last night's AEW Dynamite was also one of my favorite shows we've ever done," Khan tweeted. "I'm so glad to keep the recent ratings hot streaks going & best of all to have a great Wednesday night wrestling show for the fans I'm excited for AEW Rampage, I *promise* you a great show tomorrow too!"

What will be happening on Rampage? Don't worry; Khan had a tweet for that as well.

"On Friday Night AEW Rampage, we have a lineup for ALL wrestling fans TOMORROW!" Khan tweeted. "ROH World Title, Claudio Castagnoli vs Dax Harwood. Tournament of Champions, Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara. Meeting of the Minds, Prof Serena Deeb vs Coach Madison Rayne + ROH World TV Champ Samoa Joe!!! & MORE!"

Khan closed his tweeting barrage with one final message hyping the show.

"Tomorrow's lineup for Friday Night AEW Rampage is a card that any wrestling fan will enjoy, no matter their Experience," Khan tweeted. "It'll be a great Friday Night, whether you cook, order in, watch on your phone at a bar, or hit the Drive-Thru, don't miss Rampage on TNT TOMORROW night!"