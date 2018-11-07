Jay Lethal Hypes Title Match, Tenille Dashwood To Make ROH Appearances, ROH Global Wars Stats

- Above, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal hyped his upcoming title match against Kenny King at Global Wars: Toronto (updated Global Wars cards here) on November 11. Lethal says despite the match already being signed, King decided to attack Lethal at a recent event and Lethal says it's because King is jealous of him. Below, King and The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas) hyped their respective matches.

- ROH posted an article looking at statistics on the ROH / NJPW Global Wars events over the years. In 2018, ROH wrestlers currently have the win advantage over NJPW stars, 67-65-1. When it comes to championship matches, ROH holds a 21-7 record advantage over NJPW.

- ROH announced Tenille Dashwood will be at all four Global Wars events to do meet and greets with the fans. As noted, Dashwood is currently out of action after dealing with both a skin condition (Psoriasis) and a shoulder injury that required surgery. Dashwood recently spoke in more detail about her battle with Psoriasis, showing some photos of a recent flare up from just a few months ago.