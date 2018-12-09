Cody Rhodes Reveals He Passed On A WWE Offer Weeks Ago

IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes is currently in the UK and during his time there he appeared on Fight Forever Wrestling's production of Bruce Prichard's Something To Wrestle podcast.

Responding to a fan question about returning to WWE, Rhodes noted he had "passed on the WWE offer a few weeks ago" and felt there is a market for non-PG wrestling after the success of "All In" back in September. The Young Bucks and Rhodes' self-financed show in Chicago sold-out in a flash, and ever since there has been talk of not only an "All In 2" but a whole new All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Speaking of a follow-up to "All In," Rhodes teased, "Hypothetically, would it necessarily be 'All In 2'... or 'All In: International?" Rhodes continued about the potential of having an international show.

"There are two major territories outside of the US in terms of wrestling: the UK and Australia," Rhodes said. "If you put up a ring, they will come."

As noted, the group has already moved away from the NJPW owned, Bullet Club, now going as The Elite. Rhodes (along with Adam Page and the Young Bucks) have repeatedly reminded fans they will be free agents on January 1. For Rhodes, his contract with ROH has already finished up, but he will be wrestling in his final match at ROH Final Battle against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal.

ROH COO Joe Koff spoke to Wrestling Inc last month and commented on if he thought The Elite would return to ROH.

"I don't think so, and I don't think that's new news either," Koff said. "They definitely have something in mind … and I'm very thankful for Cody and The Young Bucks and Page and their contributions to ROH. They were part of our great year. They'll always be a part of the ROH family and I'm always excited when people choose to take a different direction or go in a different direction because it's exciting for them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

(H/T WrestleTalk)