AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT earlier this week and AEW President Tony Khan handled the timing of the episode on his own, according to PWInsider. Going into the final segment, the show was two to three minutes ahead, allowing for a longer brawl at the end of the show. This week's Dynamite pulled in 1.409 million fans, topping NXT's 891,000 viewers. The Dynamite replay drew another 423,000 viewers.

Earlier this week, Cody Rhodes was asked if NXT would be on a monitor in the back while Dynamite was rolling. He indicated they would be focusing solely on their product and that indeed was the case as NXT was reportedly not playing on any monitors backstage.

As noted, stars from AEW gathered at the New York Comic Con yesterday where brawl broke out between Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The two will meet for the title at AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore. TNT executives were reportedly in attendance for that event, and the crowd was so big for the panel that fans had to be turned away.

Over the last couple days, TNT's YouTube channel has uploaded clips from this past Wednesday's show and some are picking up some steam. The above confrontation between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega is currently at 192,000 views. The top video is Jake Hager's debut with the promotion, currently at 714,000 views.