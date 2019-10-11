Several WWE Superstars are now free agents after they were not drafted to rosters on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown from Las Vegas.

As noted, WWE previously announced that Superstars who were not drafted from the Draft Pools would become free agents, and would be able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

Superstars drafted from the Draft Pool for tonight's SmackDown were RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, The OC (United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar), SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder), Natalya, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado), and Kevin Owens.

The following Superstars are now free agents after they were not drafted on SmackDown: Cesaro, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, Sin Cara, Eric Young, EC3, Chad Gable, Heath Slater, Drew Gulak, The B Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel), and Tamina Snuka.

WWE will hold another four rounds of Draft picks on Monday's RAW, to wrap the 2019 Draft. Several picks were announced on tonight's SmackDown. Click here for the first round picks from tonight, click here for the second round picks, click here for the third round picks, and click here for the fourth round picks.

The following Superstars are in the Draft Pool for Monday's RAW from Denver: Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Titus O'Neil, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn), Aleister Black, The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods), Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, The Miz, Ali, King Corbin, Elias, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Carmella, AOP (Akam & Rezar), Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis), Apollo Crews, Andrade, Liv Morgan, Jinder Mahal, Buddy Murphy, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Dana Brooke, Shelton Benjamin, Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville), and Drake Maverick.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2019 WWE Draft.