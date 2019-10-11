Monday's WWE RAW from Denver will open with Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match.

Banks and Lynch will be fighting to earn the next WWE Draft pick for their brand. As noted, the Draft kicked off on tonight's SmackDown with Lynch staying on RAW and Banks going to SmackDown.

It was reported that Banks suffered a tailbone injury during last Sunday's Hell In a Cell loss to Lynch. It looks like she has been medically cleared to return to the ring, but there's no word yet on if she will work weekend live events.

WWE will hold another four rounds of Draft picks on Monday's RAW, to wrap the 2019 Draft. Several picks were announced on tonight's SmackDown. Click here for the first round picks from tonight, click here for the second round picks, click here for the third round picks, and click here for the fourth round picks.

Banks took to Twitter after her pick was announced, to thank Vince McMahon and FOX.

"[money emoji] Thank you @VinceMcMahon thank you @WWEonFOX," she wrote.

You can see Banks' full tweet below: