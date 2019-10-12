Yesterday we asked about your predictions for the WWE Draft, which started last night on SmackDown. Below is a look at the round-by-round picks. How did you do with your predictions?

The draft will continue on Monday's RAW. Thanks to everyone who responded, here were some ideas in the comments from yesterday:

DOUBTIN THOMAS:

"Only thing I'm concerned about for the draft is if anybody gets drafted to NXT or vice versa."

BestintheWorld:

"Have the big names on SD and let Heyman build new stars on RAW."

Billy Walker:

"I think Drew McIntyre would be best served with a switch to SmackDown. I'd also like to see Cesaro and Sheamus both on the blue brand. McIntyre and the Bar as a stable? Hell yes."

The Beast:

"I really hope Sasha Banks goes to SD, I'm honestly bored of seeing Sasha being paired with Bayley, she will get fresh matches & feuds if she goes to SD, plus she's always wanted to be on that brand, so a motivated heel Sasha may be great for SD."

Demon Ibby:

"It's hard to suspend disbelief for this knowing that the whole thing is theater. I think the obvious four will be Rollins and Lynch on RAW, Charlotte and Reigns on SmackDown, which of course sets up the most predictable survivor series stuff ever."

