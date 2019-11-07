WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the latest star to praise the new NWA Power (or Powerrr) show.

The Rated R Superstar took to Twitter today and commented on the show, calling it a love letter to the era that made him fall in love with the pro wrestling business. He also gave props to Billy Corgan, Dave Lagana, and everyone else involved with the show, and commented on the lack of dives.

"I love #NWAPowerrr it's a love letter to 70's and particularly 80's wrestling, which is when I fell head over heels in love with this colorfully insane beast. The promos, the action, the lack of dives. Ahhhhh. Good job @Billy Good job @Lagana Good job everyone else involved," Edge wrote.

We've noted before how The Rock praised Power at this link, while Mickie James and WWE UK Champion WALTER reacted to the show at this link, and Corey Graves commented on the show at this link.

You can see this week's Powerrr show above, which is the 5th episode. Our detailed recap for this week can be found at this link.

Below is Edge's full tweet: