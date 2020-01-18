Last weekend, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard commented on Twitter, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen." On Sunday, Blanchard won the title against Sami Callihan at Impact Hard to Kill, making her the first woman to hold the title.

After her tweet, NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay brought up an incident between Blanchard and La Rosa Negra while in Japan.

"Remember when you spat in a black woman's face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you 'supporting women'? The AUDACITY of this tweet."

Blanchard originally said it was "not true," and loosely commented about it after Sunday's Hard to Kill PPV. After Kay's tweet, numerous other women's wrestlers, including NXT star Chelsea Green, commented on their negative experiences with Blanchard.

Although initially advertised to speak at Impact Media Day last Saturday, Blanchard was pulled from the event. Blanchard was also removed from an upcoming Heavy Metal Wrestling show in light of the allegations.

Two days ago, the Impact World Champion issued a statement:

"Over the last week, I have been accused of calling a fellow wrestler a racial slur," Blanchard wrote. "To read this allegation has been personally upsetting. To be clear, I absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart.

"Yet I know many people have to deal with racism in a way I will never have to. Racism is an awful part of American history, and it is equally awful that it's still part of our society today. While I did not do what was claimed, I stand ready to use my platform to support the fight against racism however I can."

Kay has since responded to Blanchard's latest statement, "You can try to babyface the fans, but the majority of our peers know Rosa's story is true and that's what matters. I really hope that one day the other two witnesses of this incident come forward and further expose you as not only a racist, but a liar and an undeniable scumbag."

As noted, La Rose Negra commented earlier this week about what happened.