On his most recent episode of his podcast, After The Bell, Corey Graves had nothing but positive things to say about both RAW and Smackdown. As color commentator on Smackdown, Graves said that last week's show was "the best it's been in quite some time." Graves gave his overall thoughts on the show before going into details.

Graves praised last week's segment with Roman Reigns and King Corbin. Their feud has arguably been the biggest feud on Smackdown, and Graves talked about how he has not grown tired of the feud yet. He also said he has high hopes for their match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view tonight.

"Roman Reigns and King Corbin seemingly, in WWE time, has gone on for a millennia, but I'm not tired of it because this story keeps getting new layers added it. Matches follow up and continue to make this story more compelling. Seeing Robert Roode back and hearkening back to the table that took Robert Roode out. Now he's back in the fold. There's stakes at play here being able to choose the stipulation for the match at Royal Rumble," Graves said. "The Big Dog and King Corbin, falls count anywhere at the Royal Rumble, inside that massive stadium, I think that one could steal the night, and that's a hell of an accomplishment considering it's the Royal Rumble and you got the Royal Rumble match [which] usually accomplishes that."

While he was unsure of who would win the women's Royal Rumble match due to the amount of top contenders, Graves gave a definitive prediction to the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match.

"My pick to win the men's Royal Rumble match is Drew McIntyre because Drew McIntyre is awesome, and he needs a championship match."

Graves also gave his thoughts on RAW, and he interviewed Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth.