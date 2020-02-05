WWE superstar Buddy Murphy is currently involved in one of the major storylines on Monday Night RAW, aligning himself with Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain. Murphy is currently one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions with the "Monday Night Messiah" after the two defeated the Viking Raiders for the titles last month.

Before joining RAW Murphy was the Cruiserweight Champion, but left the 205 Live brand after been drafted to Smackdown. While on Smackdown, Murphy was suspected of being involved in an incident involving Roman Reigns. Reigns' mystery attack was later revealed to have been Rowan leaving Murphy without a major storyline to work with.

In an interview with Digital Spy and other media for the arrival of RAW Highlights in the U.K., Murphy talked about his how he found his way to RAW through Paul Heyman. Heyman is currently executive director of RAW and chose Murphy to be a part of the brand. It has been reported before that Heyman is high on Murphy. Murphy talked about his relationship with Heyman and how Heyman sees him as the next face of RAW.

"Working with Paul is awesome," Murphy said. "Paul, during my NXT days where we originally met, gave me some nice words.

"Then I was drafted to 205 Live then to Smackdown and I kind of found myself a little bit lost on Smackdown with no real direction and Paul decided I would be a good fit for his brand, the next face of Raw."

Murphy continued to talk about what it is like to work with Heyman and how grateful he is to be drafted to RAW. He noted that he was a big Heyman fan growing up through his work with ECW and his early days with WWE.

"It's been awesome to sit next to him and learn from him and just pick his brain on everything. It's a great experience and I'm very lucky to be drafted there.

"He was a big part of my childhood," Murphy said. "I watched and admired everyone that I saw on the television. So to be working side by side with him is awesome."