As noted over the weekend, Ronda Rousey upset some WWE fans with comments she's made. First she called them ungrateful and then she continued to call out the critics, after comments were made by several WWE Superstars (here and here). You can read our related articles here and here.

On Saturday Rousey made a tweet and Instagram post that referenced a 2011 tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

She wrote, "Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when yu work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks"

The tweet included a video of Rousey going at it with a Hogan Wrestling Buddy. The same video and caption was posted to Instagram, which led to The Hulkster making a reply.

He wrote, "Wow that's how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring, truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys. HH"

Rousey responded to Hogan's comment in the comments section of her Instagram post and wrote, "Thank you Balgrin!! I learned from the best!! the Browsey House loves you!!"

"Balgrin" is a reference to Hogan. Rousey has previously mentioned how she couldn't pronounce Hogan's name as a child, so it came out as "Balgrin" when she tried to say it.

You can see Rousey's Instagram post below, where the comment from Hogan is, and the original Hogan 2011 tweet: