CM Punk joined the panel for yesterday's WWE Backstage on FS1 (full recap here). During his appearance, Punk gave his thoughts on how he would have booked the segment between WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Becky Lynch on Monday's RAW.

Lynch announced she was pregnant and had to vacate the title, which went to Asuka since she won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match over this past weekend.

Renee Young first asked Punk what he thought the women's division would do going forward.

"There's obviously a void, the void needs to be filled, so it's next woman up, which I always like," Punk said. "I always loved that environment of a healthy competition."

For the RAW segment between Asuka and Lynch, Becky informed Asuka she had actually won the title, as it sat in the MITB briefcase. Asuka did some celebrating, but was then informed Lynch was no longer the champion because she was going off to be a mother. Asuka looked legit shocked and the two hugged, Asuka then chanted Becky's name.

Punk felt like more could have been done in that segment to get Asuka over as a heel.

"Personally, I think it's a missed moment, a missed opportunity — to have that lovely dovey moment, oh, Asuka is very happy for you, congratulations, and then a [shot] right in the face!" Punk explained. "I think they really missed out on that, I'm a heel at heart, that's what I would have done.

"Then the void is filled, you have this monster, evil woman at the top of the women's division and everybody's chasing her, they want revenge for Becky, they want the title. Can they stop Asuka? Nobody's ready for Asuka!"

While Punk was on the show, he also rated the new WWE ice cream bars, something he had requested nine years ago in his storyline contract negotiations with Vince McMahon.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE Backstage with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.