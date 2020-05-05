Cash Wheeler revealed the inspiration behind his and Dax Harwood name changes.

Wheeler and Harwood, formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson respectively, were released from WWE on April 10 after long standing creative frustrations with the company. The team, now going by The Revolt and causing waves while doing it, revealed their new ring names shortly after their release.

Wheeler responded to a fan on Twitter speculating on where the inspiration for their new names came from.

"@DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR suggested "Dax & Cash" for a pair of kittens and my wife accused me of just trying to rhyme with Demolition Ax & Smash . . . did she just make me aware of an homage in your new monikers? (She likes the names #ftrkittens)," the fan wrote on Twitter.

Wheeler confirmed the fans' speculation, telling the fan, "Your wife was the first to solve it."

While The Revolt didn't accumulate as many days as tag team champions as Demolition, they did find success in the company, becoming the first tag team triple crown champions and had five reigns as tag team champions. The pair recently said they won't let other teams outshine them now that they are on the independent scene. While it's been speculated they will go to AEW, they also teased working for NWA.

You can see the tweets below.

Your wife was the first to solve it. https://t.co/C4XARIvubP — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) May 3, 2020

