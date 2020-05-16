The Revolt, formerly The Revival, were granted their release from WWE after having first requested their releases last year. Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson) made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho recently and discussed how their Southern accents were a barrier due to the perception of Southerners.

"We heard it a bit. 'You're not gonna get much promo time.' It's one of those pet peeves," Dax admitted. "He (Vince McMahon) never said it to us. We actually brought it up to him, and he laughed about it and said, 'well, I'm from North Carolina.' And I said, 'yeah man, I know.' We didn't understand it. I don't think it's just a Vince thing. I think it's maybe a worldwide thing that just because you have a Southern accent, you're perceived as being a dumbass. You're perceived as not being intelligent as different parts of the country and different parts of the world, and that was one thing when Daniel and I first started teaming, I told him, 'man, I really want to show people that you can be a Southern wrestler and you can be a Southerner without being an idiot.' That was one of the things that I was adamant about. I didn't want our Southern style to be portrayed that way.

"The last meeting we had with Vince, we were telling him out grievances. He said, 'man, you guys are so well spoken. We can send you out to the world, and you can do all these meetings and meet and greets.' He couldn't believe we'd be able to speak to the public. It was mind blowing."

Cash reiterated some of the same points Dax brought up with the perception of their accents and Southerners. He also said that Vince McMahon was always someone that was easy to talk to and how taken aback they were of how aware he was of what was going on with them.

"Anytime we had interactions with Vince, they always went really well. He was very open. He would listen. He was very responsive and complimentary to the point we were taken aback sometimes," Cash admitted. "He was aware of things that we didn't think he would be, but it wasn't just a Vince thing. A lot of the upper management there, they just think with a Southern accent, you're only going to go so far. Maybe they're right. I don't know. I don't think it's just a Vince thing. I think it's a worldwide thing where you're just viewed in a limited basis if you have this accent."

Arn Anderson had gotten a text from Dax on the day he was released, and he revealed that he had also gotten text from Bret Hart. Dax and Cash cited Hart as one of their favorite wrestlers, and they talked about how that was validation that they had done the right thing.

"The day we were granted out release, I got a text message from Bret Hart. He told me how proud he was. He asked me to send it to Daniel which I did. He told me how proud he was of us and how proud he was that we stood up for ourselves and stood up for what we believed in because it would have been so easy to just sit back and collect the money," Dax said. "And when he sent me that text, I knew beyond any kind of a shadow of a doubt that we had done the right thing because the guy who is the king of standing up for himself, I mean he punched Vince in the face, the guy who is the epitome for standing up for what he believes in took five minutes out of his day to text me to tell me how proud he was of us for doing that. I was like hell yeah, we're on the right path now.

"There are multiple guys that paved the way for us and have done things in this business that I can only dream of, I can only hope to attain half of that success, that messaged us after the release was made official," Cash revealed. "[They] told us that they respected us and how proud they were of us. It is sort of validation from guys who've been there before, and they've taken that gamble on themselves and it's paid off that tell us, 'hey, you've done the right thing.' That means more to me than the thousands of people on social media telling me I'm an idiot for not accepting the money."

The Revolt have teased their next move on social media. They have tweeted FTR while replying to an NWA tweet, and they have also fueled speculation about signing with AEW as well. However, they said they are going to take the time to sit back and look at all of their options since they want to work with so many other tag teams from other promotions.

"We've obviously have had talks about it, but we aren't in any kind of rush to make an decision. There's so many tag teams out there that we want to work with from Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, AEW and New Japan," Dax said. "Not saying that all of those guys are gonna want us but that's just our goal to work with guys like The North from Impact Wrestling They're a great tag team. I'd love to work with them. Obviously, we get tagged with them a lot, The Briscoes from Ring of Honor. We'd love to work with them, and then the Guerillas [of Destiny] from New Japan. Juice Robinson and David Finlay, we'd love to go ther and work with those guys. On top of that list, obviously, is the match we've heard about since 2016 and that's us against the Young Bucks. There's lots of things that we want to do. There's a lot of people we want to work with, so we're not in any kind of hurry to make any decision just yet.

"The thing about David and I is that we love to work to a fault because the company saw that, and they would make sure we were on everything even if we weren't featured on high-profile roles like we were doing every live event. I think there was only one person ahead of us as far as matches last year, and we loved it. It was something that we take pride in," Cash said. "So to be forced to take a step back and there is no option right now to go and work. There's no indies that are running right now. A lot of shows are taped, or they're just not running until June at the earliest. It's nice to be forced to take a step back and evaluate and reevaluate. We got some offers from multiple places that are, obviously, very interesting to us. We're not gonna jump to any conclusion. We just got out of a long-term relationship. We're not looking for a rebound right off the bat. We don't want to jump to one situation to another without weighing the pros and cons and taking our time to see what's out there because wrestling right now is maybe more exciting for wrestlers than it's ever been as far as options and places being in control of your own destiny."

Chris Jericho asked about the origins of FTR from their perspective. Dax and Cash said that FTR came out of nowhere for them. They had joked that it came out of jealously, but they hope to get the full story from The Young Bucks someday since they have never met face-to-face before.

"That's the best way to put it. Being as blunt as you can, that's the best way to put it. We were making our way in wrestling, and for so long, those guys, Matt and Nick, they had been considered the best tag team in the world. Then we came along. These two 5'10" Southerners from North Carolina came along. We started stealing the show on the NXT shows, and I think maybe put a little bit of fear in those guys as far as who's the best in the world, but also, they gained a little respect for us too in that sense," Dax said. "But we had never talked to those guys. We never met those guys. I don't even think we ever met them face-to-face even now, but we heard that and were like man, they didn't even come to us. They didn't speak to us. They didn't say a word to us. It came out of nowhere. It kind of took us aback a little bit.

"We just started getting tagged on social media, and it's Cody saying, 'f--k The Revival.' We were like, 'what is this?' Like Dax said, they didn't reach out to us. We never met them face-to-face. We didn't know if there was ever any real animosity there. We had no clue," Cash said. "We were just minding our own business just trying to knock it out of the park on every live event. Then all of sudden there's this rivalry, and we don't know how serious it is. We don't know how heated it is. We don't know what the basis of it was if it was because we were getting buzz and they were used to being the uncontested tag team of the year, but it came out of nowhere to us especially. To this day, we don't know the whole backstory. We don't know when they thought of it or when they decided to start saying it. It took a life of it's own.

"I can't wait to ask them face-to-face one day," Dax said. "I'm sure they'll tell us the whole story."