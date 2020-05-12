This week, Kimber Lee and Tasha Steelz made their in-ring debuts on Impact Wrestling.

Lee made her initial debut last week during Madison Rayne's "Locker Room Talk," to confront Havok. Lee faced Havok this week, and won illegally, by using a pair of brass knuckles on Havok. Steelz, on the other hand, faced Kylie Rae in a clean fight. Though she lost via submission to Rae's Smile to the Finish, she and Lee are bound for greatness in the Knockouts Division.

Before her arrival in Impact, Lee made quite the name for herself, after becoming the first female CHIKARA Grand Champion. From there, she found herself working for NXT, as Abbey Laith in 2016. Two years later, Lee was released from NXT. After her release, she went on to tour for STARDOM in Japan. Last year, she was ranked No. 90 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women's 100. This is the first national TV exposure she's had, besides a few televised NXT and Mae Young Classic Tournament appearances.

Steelz is most notably known for her work in Northeast Wrestling, Queens on Conquest, Chaotic Wrestling and NWA. Steelz made her NWA debut in December, when she went one-on-one against the current NWA World Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, at Into The Fire. She currently still works for NWA. She is also the co-leader of Culture SZN alongside Christian Casanova.



