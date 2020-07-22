This past Sunday, WWE took the Universe on a wild ride at The Horror Show At Extreme Rules. With so many twists and turns, it was hard to keep track of which Superstar came out a new champion or retained, as well as what happened at the end of the Wyatt Swamp match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

On this week's episode of The Bump, Hall-of-Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (a.k.a. Bully Ray), spoke about each match individually, and what he enjoyed about them, and what he would've changed. The first match he mentioned that he's looking forward to seeing how it plays out down the road, was Rey Mysterio versus Seth Rollins in an Eye For An Eye match, which saw Rollins as the victor over Mysterio.

"If you think Seth Rollins is dangerous right now, I want to see Rollins take [his] dangerous side to an entirely different level," Dudley commented. "I think there's another gear of danger or evil in Seth that Seth hasn't tapped into yet. I think he needs the right guy standing across from him to really help tap him into that evil [side].

"Rey was really good. But you know who I think Seth really, really, needs to go after if he wants to turn towards the dark side? Dominick. Pop-out Dominick's eye and see what happens. Pop the kid's eyeball out and see what happens."

Dudley admits that Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's match for the WWE Championship was his favorite match of the night. He found Ziggler's physicality to be above and beyond what it usually is. However, he thinks instead of Ziggler making the stipulation be a No Holds Barred match for him and not McIntyre, he should have also banned McIntyre from using his signature move the Claymore Kick, which helped him gain the championship in the first place against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

"I loved it! Absolutely loved it," he exclaimed. "I thought it was smart of Ziggler to take away all of the rules, and so much of Drew's ammunition.

"The one thing I would have done if I was Dolph is I would've taken away the Claymore. I would've said, 'You can't do this. You can't do that. Oh, and by the way, you're banned from using the Claymore.' That's his number one shot. That's his kill shot. Instead of a No Holds Barred match, let's have a Holds Barred match."

When asked by the panel what was his favorite match from beginning to end was, Dudley first stated that it was Asuka and Sasha Bank's match for the RAW Women's Championship. However, he wasn't a fan of how the match finished. So, he changed it to McIntyre/Ziggler's match instead.

"The match of the night [had to be] Asuka and Sasha up until the craziness of the finish," he replied. "But, if we're going to say from the beginning to end - the finish is part of the match - I wasn't scratching my head after Dolph and Drew's [match]. I would have to say that was the match of the night."

Lastly, Dudley was surprised at how the Wyatt Swamp Fight presented itself. He compared their match to AJ Styles and The Undertaker's Boneyard match from WrestleMania. He looks forward to seeing what's going to happen to Strowman and possibly The Fiend on Friday.

"It was crazy. This was definitely something out of the depths of Bray's mind," he stated. "I thought it looked really good. You can tell they both got some sun. I don't know. It was wacky, and it was crazy.

"It was hard to watch that fight or match, whatever you want to call it, and not compare it to AJ versus 'Taker. Those guys set the bar so high. What I was able to see and hear from Braun, I liked [it], but I'm more interested to see who shows up this Friday night on SmackDown. The last thing we saw was The Fiend. Where's Braun? Have we heard from Braun since then?"

