Now that he's one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura's goal is to now become a defending champion. To do that, Nakamura has put out an open invitation to any tag team competitors.

"We want new opponents," Nakamura announced in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "Anybody [will do]."

Since their formation, Nakamura finds his role as a tag team competitor fun and different. One thing he says can be challenging for him is trying to follow all the rules WWE has for tag team wrestling.

"Tag team wrestling is about instinct," he stated. "It's more like a game. I need to use Cesaro, and Cesaro needs to use me. Also, you have to think about your opponents. But one thing about the WWE tag team division is that it has a lot of rules."

This is not the first time that Nakamura has won a tag team championship. In fact, back in 2004, Nakamura and former eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi, held the IWGP Tag Team Championships for 323 days. When asked how Cesaro compares to Tanahashi, Nakamura said that Cesaro is much politer than Tanahashi was.

"Cesaro is much better than Tanahashi," he laughed. "Tanahashi was always, 'Me, me, me. Stay there Shin, stay there Shin. I go, I go.' Cesaro is like, 'You go,' and I say to him, 'No please, you go.'"

Even though Nakamura is going to be busy defending his tag-team championship, he still dreams of becoming the first Asian WWE Champion or Universal Champion. His goal is to accomplish something similar to what Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre has done, which is become the first champion to represent their home countries.

"I always aim towards the [singles] titles," he added. "I want to be the first Asian champion of WWE.

You can watch Shinsuke Nakamura's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.