The Usos have been together as a tag team in WWE for 10 years now. It's pretty rare in this day and age for a team to have that kind of longevity. Splitting up a tag team is always an easy way to generate a storyline and garner an emotional investment from the audience. It's been believed by many fans that it's never a matter of if a team were to split, but when.

Jimmy and Jey Uso appeared on Table Talk With D-Von and discussed if there was ever a time when WWE contemplated splitting the team up, and if there is any interest in wrestling each other.

"Honestly, I don't think they've ever approached us with that," Jimmy said. "We've never thought about it. I've told [Jey] that we can be the only tag team in history that never splits up. They've never came to us about splitting up, and we still feel like we have a lot to do as a tag team. We still feel like we're rocking the tag team division. We still love tag team wrestling. It's fun when you have two cats in there killing it, but with tag teams, you have four! You just doubled the fun."

"If we did split, I'd love to go against my brother," Jimmy continued. "We have always said, if we split, we don't want to go drink anything with somebody else. If I ever split, it would be against him, and just like when Bret and Owen went against each other in the steel cage, watching brothers do that, that's got to be cool. The Hardy Boyz, when they feuded, that's so cool to me. They looked like they were literally beating the hell out of each other in there. I know me and [Jey] would got beat the hell out of each other because we love each other. Isn't that crazy?"

Mehdy Labrini contributed to this article.