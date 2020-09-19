It's no secret that WWE Superstars found themselves financially comfortable before COVID-19 swept the nation earlier this year. But now, there's an uncertainty in the air. For many of WWE's finest stars, they're at home, waiting for some sort of reassurance they'll still have their jobs in WWE. The pressure to have time off is something each Superstar is sweating over, and unfortunately, it's undetermined how long the wait will be.

For the NXT Champion Finn Balor, his time away from the company was made due to personal reasons. Granted, a man like Balor deserved some downtime, especially since he's been a non-stop, in-ring competitor for the past 19 years. In his interview with Hindustan Times, Balor tells Yash Bhati what sort of consequences Superstars, like himself, can face when they're giving time off, which can include things like losing their spot for potential championship matches.

"It's something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me personally, an off-season is something I wouldn't want," Balor stated. "As performers, we are very, very selfish, and addicted to being in the ring. [We're] addicted to proving that we are the best in the world. If that opportunity is taken away from us with an off-season, then there is going to be a lot of upset talent.

"Obviously, there comes a point in someone's career where they need a break to focus on themselves for a while and not what they are doing in the ring. I was 19 years wrestling non-stop when I reached that threshold. I definitely don't need an off-season every year."

Now that he's on top of the WWE/NXT mountain, Balor has issued a challenge to anyone who dares to step foot in the same ring as him. With Survivor Series (one of the last big four pay-per-views of the year) just around the corner in November, "The Prince" has a few ideas on who he'd like to face. Some of those include a rematch with main roster Superstars like Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, or the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

"There's a lot of people I would like to face. Before he got injured, I would have loved to step in the ring with Edge," he began. "If he gets healthy and fit, that would be a match I would love to face. Randy Orton is also someone I would love to challenge myself with. Bray Wyatt or 'The Fiend', also; we have a lot of history, and that's something we need to revisit.

"The big one for me would be Drew McIntyre. We have a lot of history together - from the independent level, both NXT champions, [and we] had rivalries on RAW and SmackDown. He is someone I would love to get in there with."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Yash Bhati-Hindustan Times with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.