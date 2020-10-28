Former WWE Champion CM Punk engaged with fans on Tuesday through a Twitter Q&A session.

When one fan asked the possibility of headlining WrestleMania 37 against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Punk sarcastically said that a match with The Tribal Chief would be better off as the opening contest of the show.

"I'd do opening match. That show is 67 hours long," tweeted Punk, taking a jab at the duration of WrestleMania in recent years. Earlier this year, WrestleMania 36 was held over two nights to pack in as many as 18 matches including two pre-show contests.

During the Q&A, Punk was also asked to name the one dream opponent he never got the opportunity to face during his WWE career.

"Snake Man Steve Austin," answered Punk, who won five world championships in WWE.

Punk, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Monday, also spoke about wanting to write his autobiography down the road.

Check out his tweets below:

