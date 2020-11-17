After retaining his Impact World Championship against "The Death Machine" Sami Callihan this past Saturday at Turning Point, Rich Swann will face Callihan's ally, Ken Shamrock, with the title on the line.

Following the Rascalz final match for the company, Swann was attacked by Callihan and Shamrock in the back before the show ended. This will be the first time these two have squared off since Shamrock's return.

Speaking of Turning Point, The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) found themself titleless after The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) took their Impact World Tag Team Championships. In order for The North to possibly get a rematch, The Good Brothers will pick an opponent for Page to face next week. If Page prevails against what they say will be a "phenomenal" opponent, Page and Alexander will get another opportunity for the belts in the future.

Also, the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament will continue forward with their opening rounds. This week, Havok and Nevaeh picked up the win in their first-round match against Alisha Edwards and Tenille Dashwood, cementing their semi-finals spot. We'll also find out who Jordynne Grace called upon to be her tag partner in this tournament next week.