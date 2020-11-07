Nyla Rose has been a staple of AEW's women's division since the promotion launched. Since her debut at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing, Rose has gone on to win the first AEW Women's Casino Battle Royale as well as the AEW Women's World Championship. After dropping the title to Hikaru Shida this past May, Rose has aligned herself with a legendary mouthpiece in the form of Vickie Guerrero. Speaking on Busted Open w/ Bully Ray, Rose reiterated that she doesn't necessary need someone to talk for her, but she does like having a wrestling mind like Guerrero's in her corner.

"I don't feel like I need anybody to speak for me. As you can see, I'm quite eloquent," Rose said. "I have no problem vocalizing, verbalizing, or putting into other means, my ways of communication, but having Vickie there takes a little bit of a load off my plate. She's one of the best minds there is to have. Why not have her in your corner? We had an instinct connection, great chemistry, there's no brainer. I'm going to snatch her up before anybody else does."

Guerrero first popped up on All Elite programming in December 2019 as a guest commentator on AEW Dark. While that appearance was supposed to be no more than a one-off, Guerrero has since become an on-screen mainstay of AEW Dynamite as Nyla Rose's manager. Rose says her and Guerrero's chemistry is what makes them such a strong duo.

"She's keeping me focused. She's keeping me razor sharp. We met on The Jericho Cruise, connected with her instantly," Rose said. "She's just someone you radiate towards. Our paths were destined to cross sooner or later. I'm ecstatic they crossed when they did. It could not have come at a better time."

It's no secret AEW has strong ties with many independent promotions, evident by the NWA Women's Championship making consistent appearances on AEW Dynamite. While some could consider bringing in outside talent as cross-pollinating the AEW women's division, Rose sees it all as one big family.

"Another way to look at it is there is no outside," Rose said. "We have a strong foundation in the indies. That was the birth place of AEW. That's where we were born. To that extent, the indies are like our cousins. We have those outside people. We're all one wrestling family. It's just the AEW household."

One of the best things AEW has going for it is the strong wrestling minds they have working within the promotion. From retired legends like Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson, to tenured veterans like Matt Hardy and Awesome Kong, AEW is stacked with industry giants to help guide younger talent. According to Rose, she turns to just about everyone for advice.

"I try to go to everybody," Rose said. "If I see anybody back there that I know I can grab a few seconds of their time--Shawn Spears, Dean Malenko. If I can find Dean, I'm definitely asking him something. Jericho, incredible mind. He's always got something to say. Dustin [Rhodes], for sure. He's a big one that I go to for almost immediately."

Nyla Rose will challenge Hikaru Shida for her AEW Women's Championship this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.