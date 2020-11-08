WWE filed to trademark six former WCW properties on November 2, according to Heel by Nature. The following names are: Slamboree, The Match Beyond, Bunkhouse Stampede, BattleBowl, SuperBrawl, and Bash at the Beach.

All were filed under entertainment services: "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment;"

Over the past year, Cody had attempted to trademark these names with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

According to the report, it's believed WWE agreed to cancel its trademark filing for "Cody Rhodes" this week in exchange for the former WCW names. Cody revealed after this past Wednesday's Dynamite went off the air, he officially owned the rights to the name, which was used during his introduction on last night's Full Gear.

Cody touched on the topic during a media call ahead of Full Gear, noting it "was a very positive, no hard feeling on either side type scenario."