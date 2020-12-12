If you were to create a highlight reel showcasing what Drew McIntyre's 2020 looked like, you'd have quite the video package. The now two-time WWE Champion had quite the year. However, COVID-19 took away his ability to celebrate his career-defining moments with a live crowd. Although this could be a sorrowful thing to look at, the champion is happy that he was able to entertain the WWE Universe from afar.

"We couldn't predict what kind of year we were going to have in 2020. I'm very proud of what I've been able to do as WWE Champion and what WWE has been able to do," McIntyre stated on WWE's The Bump. "I always say that things happen for a reason. All those lessons during [my] 20-year journey prepared me to be the champion. Things are going better than I could have ever imagined!"

After his victory over Brock Lesnar for the World Championship at WrestleMania 36, McIntyre found himself in a long-term rivalry with Randy Orton that saw each challenger exchange the title. One of those said moments happened at Hell In A Cell this past October when McIntyre lost his championship to Orton during a gruesome match. When McIntyre fell off the side of the cage and landed on top of the announce table, he knew his chances to retain were slim to none.

"It really, really, really sucked. It was easily the worst fall of my entire career," he noted. "For some reason, I thought that table was going to break my fall, but it didn't."

In two weeks, McIntyre will finally get his dream matchup when he squares up against "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles at TLC. He recalls how many years it has taken him to get this match of the year worthy event.

"I've wanted this match since I was 16-years-old," he admitted. "We were like passing ships in the night - we kept missing each other. We tried to make the match back then at other independent promotions, but it never happened. When I was in NXT, he was on SmackDown. I moved to Raw, and he finally moved over to the same brand.

"Finally, the match is about to happen, and then he runs to SmackDown. I feel like, 'Oh, AJ is ducking me; this match is never going to happen.' Then he returns to Raw and brings with him an eight-foot-tall bodyguard. I was a little bit concerned. I don't care if he's at TLC. Perhaps, it gives him the advantage. I don't care if the odds are against me; I always find a way to overcome. But this match is going to be phenomenal!"

