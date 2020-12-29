Since Brodie Lee passed away on Saturday, talent from across the wrestling industry have offered their condolences and shared stories about the real-life Jon Huber.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E tweeted about how the former Luke Harper would jokingly feud with the female superstars backstage, saying, "Brodie's comedic rivalries with the women always got me good. He borrowed Dana's poses, claimed [Natalya] stole his spinning lariat and Michinoku Driver, and texted me this (picture of Sonya Deville wearing a similar suit to Lee)."

WWE's Natalya responded to Big E's story, tweeting, "This made my day. I'm gonna rename the spinning lariat after Brodie..."

The Hart Dungeon alum has used a discus clothesline as a signature move for a number of years, calling it the 'Nattie by Nature,' but it looks like it will be getting a name change soon in Brodie Lee's memory.

You can see Natalya's tweet below: