Brian Johnson has signed a new Ring of Honor contract.

ROH announced today that "The Mecca" has officially re-signed with the company.

Johnson was a member of the first class of the new ROH Dojo in 2018, and competed in the 2019 Top Prospect Tournament but lost in the first round to Austin Gunn. He made his Final Battle debut last month, losing to Danhausen by DQ.

Johnson responded to ROH's Twitter announcement today and wrote, "Resigned me but yet to update the photo. Also whoever wrote this hot garbage should be fired. Well, I'm here to stay @ringofhonor. This Meccade is just getting started and so am I. You ain't seen nothing yet. #MeccavsEverybody"

Johnson re-signing with ROH comes in the same week that the company re-signed Bateman, re-signed Amy Rose, signed World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido to a new deal, re-signed Mark Haskins , and parted ways with Marty Scurll.

