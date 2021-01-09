Sumie Sakai has re-signed with Ring of Honor after first making appearances for the company back in 2002. Sakai was the inaugural ROH Women of Honor Champion (now renamed the ROH Women's World Championship) by defeating Kelly Klein in the finals in April of 2018.

Sakai's most recent match with the promotion was last February in a loss to Session Moth Martina.

As noted, Sakai joins a string of wrestlers who have stayed with Ring of Honor including: Bandido, Amy Rose, Bateman, and Brian Johnson.

Below is ROH's full announcement:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Sumie Sakai has re-signed with the company. Sakai has been synonymous with women's wrestling in ROH since the company's inception. She was victorious in the first women's match in ROH in 2002 and went on to become the inaugural women's world champion in 2018, holding the title for a record 251 days. In addition to her accomplishments in ROH, Sakai also has won championships in Japan and earned a third degree black belt in judo along with a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Daniel Gracie. Sakai, who was trained by the legendary Lioness Asuka and Jaguar Yokota, is also a head trainer at the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo in Bristol, Pa.