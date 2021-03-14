Last Sunday’s Revolution is likely to break AEW’s PPV record by bringing in 125,000 buys worldwide, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This includes both traditional and digital platforms (B/R Live, FITE, and traditional PPV).

The previous PPV record was at 105,000 from last year’s Double or Nothing. Below is a list of the estimated buys the AEW has generated so far, courtesy of WrestleNomics:

* All-In (pre-AEW) (9/1/2018): 45,000

* Double or Nothing (5/25/2019): 98,000

* All Out (8/31/2019): 88,000

* Full Gear (11/9/2019): 80,000

* Revolution (2/29/2020): 90,000

* Double or Nothing (5/30/2020): 105,000

* All Out (9/5/2020): 90,000

* Full Gear (11/7/2020): 85,000

* Revolution (3/7/2021): 125,000

As noted, Revolution was initially reported to gross over $6 million, but the Wrestlenomics report includes a full breakdown (PPV buys, ticket and merchandise sales) that has AEW grossing just over $5 million.

The company is expected to net around $2.4 million after splitting revenues with its domestic and international broadcast partners. Production of the show was estimated at under $1 million, allowing the company to make a profit.

Headlining the event, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley in a Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

AEW announced its next PPV, Double or Nothing, is on Sunday, May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.