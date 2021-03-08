Pro wrestling veteran Joey Ryan issued a statement via SoCalUncensored.com today where he announced that he is dropping most of his defamation lawsuits that he filed against his accusers from the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media last summer.

Ryan noted that he is leaving the breach of claim against Impact Wrestling open, but he has not made a decision on the lawsuit against former ROH talent Pelle Primeau. Several of the lawsuits were dismissed in mid-February.

“There’s a silver lining to the allegations against me,” Ryan wrote. “I don’t have to live in secret anymore. I don’t have to hide my character defects or shame of cheating or lurk around in the shadows trying to pursue women. It’s all out in the open now and I can confront it and it’s been liberating. I’ve never known a freedom like this before. Breaking is healing and the scars are proof that we’ve healed.”

Ryan also revealed that he has been attending weekly “Sex & Love Addicts Anonymous” meetings for the past eight months.

“For the past eight months, I’ve been attending weekly Sex & Love Addicts Anonymous meetings both in-person and on Zoom. My addictions are most prevalent in intrigue and validation. It’s an emotional high and the women have been my fix,” Ryan wrote. “SLAA is a 12-step program and I’ve been stalled out a bit in the middle of it. I can’t fully give my resentments to God and expect to move forward and past them if I’m bound to these cases. I just want to get better and give my power and energy to the solution. I want to become the best version of myself that I can be. Carrying around hate doesn’t punish the people we think it does.”

Ryan also addressed some of his recent actions on social media.

“I know my actions on social media as of late have not helped public perception of me. No matter how many times I’ve been criticized or the context of it, it can still hurt,” he wrote. “And I do feel the weight of constant death wishes. If I don’t keep my ego in check when I perceive someone wants to attack me, my instincts can regress those of a child, taking it personally and lashing out and getting resentful.

“However, I ask that you put yourself in my shoes and think about how you may react to reframed allegations. Then people started throwing words around like ‘rape’ and ‘pedophile’ even when they weren’t in the accusations. It’s a natural reaction to defend yourself. This is something that I don’t wish on my worst enemies but it has pushed me towards seeking more forms of therapy to address deeper issues.”

Ryan also addressed the Wrestling For Women’s Charity event that was announced for later this month and then quickly nixed last week. As noted at this link, AEW President Tony Khan came out and said none of his wrestlers would be allowed to work the show, due to Ryan’s apparent involvement, but he would still donate to the charity. Ryan commented on what happened with the event.

“There have been a lot of narratives going around concerning the event announced on Tuesday and none of them are true. I’m not trying to ‘come back to wrestling.’ When it was presented to me and the idea that I could wrestle a good friend as a way to go out and gain some closure, it sounded great. I agreed to help because of the delicacy of my involvement on two conditions,” he wrote. “One, I couldn’t be used as a surprise on the day of the event. We needed to be transparent to fans and other wrestlers about my participation. And two, that 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

“We used Bar Wrestling’s Brown Paper Tickets account for convenience since the account already existed and has preferred status for quicker event approvals. It’s obvious now that wrestling twitter wasn’t ready for that. I know that wrestling is full of carnies who think that wrestling is full of carnies but I assure you there was nothing more to it.”

You can read Ryan’s full statement below: