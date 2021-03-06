Kurt Angle posted a video today of himself lacing up his wrestling boots in full ring gear with “American the Beautiful” playing in the background. The end of it showed him looking at the camera, and then words “To Be Continued…” are seen at the very end.

While it’s unknown exactly what this could mean, Angle’s name is on the list of those who could show up this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Paul Wight teased a big signing would be announced at the PPV. AEW President Tony Khan has since dropped some hints that it’s a “huge star” that has signed for multiple years. Khan also said the new addition is one of his favorite all-time wrestlers.

In regards to other potential names showing up, Wrestling Inc. reported Christian is not currently under contract with WWE, but rather FOX, which also looks to have ended. CM Punk has said it’s “100% not me,” and Batista reiterated that he is very much retired from pro wrestling.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of AEW Revolution tomorrow at 8 pm ET (The Buy In starts at 7 pm ET).