Just seconds before MLW concluded this week’s episode of Fusion, the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone held a press conference, where he called out the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu for a match.

The Phoenix Powerhouse noted how he’s getting sick and tired of hearing the age-old question of who is the best champion in the company. Hammerstone thinks he and Fatu are on the same level, but there can only be one pure champion. He concluded his conference by saying the ball is in the Samoan Werewolf’s court on where this goes next.

Earlier this month, Hammerstone spoke with our very own Managing Editor, Nick Hausman, on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he stated this long-awaited clash between the two of them was “imminent.”

“I’m just saying it’s real hard for me to claim that I’m the best, which is something I want to do, and it’s really hard for him to claim that he’s the best, which is something he’s already doing if the two of us haven’t squared up and settled that score,” Hammerstone explained in his interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily earlier this month. “I think it’s getting to the point where that showdown is becoming imminent, and it’s kind of at the boiling point, I would say.”

Both Hammerstone and Fatu have held their respective titles for nearly two years. Stay tuned for more information on this potential match.

– Next week on Fusion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Marshall Von Erich will settle their two-year rivalry with a grudge match. This week, Lawlor had some strong words for Marshall. In summary, Lawlor sees Marshall as just a boy who pretends to act like a man. He told Marshall in his promo, if he wants to officiate his manhood, he should step in the ring with him next week. Coming back from a revisited knee injury, Marshall said he would like nothing more than to have his comeback match be against the MMA specialist.

Then, on Wednesday, May 5, Lio Rush will put his MLW Middleweight Title on the line against the man he won it from, Myron Reed. Rush won the title in his debut match at Kings of Colosseum in January. One month after his first title win, Rush also scored the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship from Laredo Kid. The Middleweight Championship will be the only title on the line. Reed currently holds the award as the longest-reigning Middleweight Champion in company history with 424 days.

.@AliciaAtout caught up with the MLW Middleweight champion @TheLionelGreen to get his thoughts on the possibility of a "Rush vs Reed 2."#MLWFusion |

▶️ https://t.co/8Y3NqhpeYR pic.twitter.com/9mXL8TxiIB — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 21, 2021

.@TheBadReed is more focused than ever and in two weeks time he'll get his rematch as he goes one on one against @TheLionelGreen for the MLW World Middleweight Championship!#MLWFusion |

▶️ https://t.co/8Y3NqhpeYR pic.twitter.com/L7nvJL6pmr — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 21, 2021

– As announced tonight by the founder and CEO of MLW, Court Bauer, the roster will be taking a break following the May 5 episode before they return to filming live shows with crowds. Their first live tapings will take place on Saturday, July 10, at the 2300 Arena in Philipheia. Tickets for this event are available now.

In addition to the news about the TV deal with @VICETV MLW CEO@courtbauer has some great news for all MLW fans.#MLWFusion |

▶️ https://t.co/8Y3NqhpeYR pic.twitter.com/AIV2VkD3we — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 21, 2021