WWE RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston is the latest to chime in with his views on the ongoing “Best Wrestler in the World” debate.

Ever since Jim Ross picked Randy Orton over Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns, social media has been flooded with reactions from various wrestlers and fans.

In an interview with Daily Star, Kingston offered his two cents on the debate.

“The whole premise of ‘who is the best’ [is] really subjective,” Kingston began. “As far as Randy is concerned, I think he has the ability to do so many things so well. A lot of people think that because he doesn’t do a lot of moves, he’s not good, but that’s simply not true.

“The industry is not about the moves; it is about being able to connect with the crowd and express what you’re thinking without saying things a lot – to make people watch you. If you watch Randy move around the ring, he moves so slowly and every step has a purpose – you can’t take your eyes off him, yet he doesn’t ‘do’ anything, right? To be able to do that is an absolute talent.”

Kingston went onto explain why Orton belongs in the G.O.A.T. conversation as far as pro wrestlers go.

“He looks a certain way, he flexes in a certain way… you feel that. That’s the stuff that makes you great and not just good. What Randy does is unique in that way – he does so much without doing anything at all, so I’d have to put him in the conversation as being one of the greatest.

“To be able to last so long… he’s even more compelling now in a lot of different ways. So as a performer, you can’t have the conversation [about the greatest] without having Randy be in there, from the longevity alone. That doesn’t happen by accident.”

On next week’s RAW, Kingston will face Drew McIntyre in a singles match to determine the No. 1 contender to Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship. The winner will challenge Lashley for the gold at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 20. You can Click Here for the updated PPV card.