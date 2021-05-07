As reported earlier this week, Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract has expired, making him a free agent. As speculation continues to grow regarding Bryan’s, next move, one NXT star has made it known which wrestler he’d like to see Bryan tangle with next.

“The world needs to see @WWEDanielBryan vs. @TheJonGresham!” tweeted Isaiah “Swerve” Scott earlier today. You can see Scott’s tweet below.

Scott isn’t the only person who’d like to see that match. In an interview back in March, Bryan stated that he would love to work against Gresham, along with AEW star Jungle Boy, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and New Japan star Kazuchika Okada among others. Gresham currently wrestles for Ring of Honor, where he is in his first reign as ROH Pure Champion. He reportedly signed a new deal with ROH in February of this year.

Scott’s desire to see this match may ultimately be thwarted by the company he works for. It has been reported that WWE is pushing hard to re-sign Bryan following the expiration of his contract. For his part, Bryan has yet to make a public statement on his status.

Bryan’s WWE deal expired at midnight last Friday, following a loss to Roman Reigns on Smackdown in where Bryan would be banned from the brand if he lost. He has since been moved to the Alumni section on WWE’s website. Bryan is expected to draw huge interest from at least AEW and ROH in addition to WWE, with Tony Schiavone hinting as much on Wednesday night’s post Blood & Guts YouTube show.

Stay tuned for more news on Daniel Bryan’s contractual status.